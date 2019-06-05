Indian, Pakistan security forces exchange sweets on LoC, IB

Indian and security forces on Wednesday exchanged sweets and greetings on the (LoC) and the International Border on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Defence sources said Indian soldiers greeted soldiers on the LoC in Chakan Da Bagh area of Jammu and Kashmir's district and the two sides exchanged sweets.

The (BSF) and Rangers deployed on either side of the International Border in the state's district also had an exchange of goodwill and greetings, BSF sources said.

BSF troopers also exchanged sweets with the Rangers counterparts at the Attari-Wagah joint checkpost, some 30 km from Amritsar, in to celebrate the festival.

It is for the first time after Narendra Modi was sworn in as the of for the second five-year term that security personnel have exchanged greetings with each other.

Exchange of greetings and sweets takes place on the Independence Days, national days and festivals like Eid and Diwali.

In recent years, both sides have not greeted each other or exchanged sweets on some occasions due to tensions between both following ceasefire violations on the and the International Border in or terrorist activities in the state.

