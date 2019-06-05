500 kg trash removed by Coast Guard from under water

JUST IN
Chennai, June 5 (UNI) The Indian Coast Guard on Wednesday carried out underwater clean up off the Kovalam beach to mark the World Environment Day and removed 500 kg of trash.

The Coast Guard, along with M/s Dive India, conducted the clean-up.

Underwater debris clean-up is a regular phenomenon in popular public beaches around the world.

This is the first time such efforts were made in Indian waters to remove sunken debris, nets and other items, an official statement said.

