Indian cricket's glamorous heroes (Column IANS Insight: Close-In)

Sporting heroes have been glamourized from the ancient Roman times and continue till today. The feats of the famous gladiator, or the charioteer Benhur are stories that still rekindle the glory and success that comes through when an individual is seen winning against difficult odds. Arjun, because of his profound skill and accuracy in archery, is still the most glamorous of all in the Mahabharat. brings forth an adulation of a real hero and we marvel at so many that have achieved success in their respective fields.

In India, has always had the maximum following, even when was the crowned of There is a charm in the way has always been perceived that brings recognition to individuals who achieve consistency, especially in a game that is riddled with uncertainty, giving one only one chance to perform. Cricket, for a batsman, has always been a "one ball game" and this is what makes it so interesting and exciting. One, therefore, marvels at the three awards bestowed by the Council (ICC), on our most and present captain, To receive the best and the best

Test and One day batsman award is a remarkable recognition for the skill, consistency and the pleasure that he has given the cricket world this past year.

For supporters, it makes one proud of his achievement, a true hero of millions who follow the game. has always had its share of playboy status stars. It is not the cricket records that puts one into that category, but the looks, character, feats and a combination of all these glamorous quotients that gives one the "halo" that surrounds them. The first to achieve this was -- in the first ever Test match in at the Bombay Gymkhana ground against England, he scored India's first Test century. Indians, at that time were not allowed into the club house and so remained on the periphery of the ground.

On the completion of his century and especially as it was made against the British, Amarnath was a hero who had coins, jewelry and one gathers even a mangalsutra handed over to him on the ground, while play was stopped to recognize and applaud his feat. The next Indian cricket superstar was one of India's greatest all-rounders, He was instrumental in all the initial Indian Test victories and his famous historical feat during a Test match at Lords in England in 1952, "Mankad versus England", established him as a house-hold cricket star.

The famous victory in in 1959, when beat for the first time, brought about stardom for an immaculately dressed and well-groomed Indian captain, The victorious leader hailing from became an ideal model for brand advertisements and cricket made its foray into the Sindhi community of India. Good looks do play a part and, therefore, the handsome cricketers seem to have that extra bit of stardom attached to them. Abbas Ali Baig, the to ever get kissed on a cricket field and Brijesh Patel, thereafter, brought flair, style and fashion as well. The fair and handsome looks of Baig, dressed classily and elegantly and the drooping moustache and long hair of Brijesh became a fashion for the young during their era.

Cricket, was looked at as a slow and steady sport. The emergence of two players into the Indian cricket scene brought that element of excitement and liveliness into the sport. Salim Durani, the tall, handsome man with the good looks of a star, having the grace and ability to hit the ball for a six at will, was one of them. Never before in the history of cricket was a Test match put into a precarious position, when the public in went to the extent of

stopping it, with the famous slogan, "No Durani, No match". The other was the debonair Parsee, The swashbuckling player, who nearly got a century before lunch as an opener against the mighty West Indian fast bowlers of yore, became the famous "Brylcream" poster boy. His swagger and personality made him the heart-throb not only among the Parsees but the young boys and girls that followed the game.

M.L. Jaisimha , the tall, dark, handsome and stylish batsman, may not have had the power hitting capabilities of Engineer, but his grace and elegant batting along with his striking personality made him the glamour boy of the South. The one cricketer who became the biggest superstar of them all and stood head and shoulders above them was the late Nawab of Pataudi Jr. He led the Indian team for over a decade. His royal lineage, blessed with a lithe and athletic physique and with an abundance of cricket skills, made him the poster boy of the Asian cricketing world. One of his ardent fans was the of Pakistan, The

nawab brought more glamour to his divine status by marrying the popular Bollywood movie star,

One can see an uncanny resemblance between Pataudi and Kohli. Both captains who have led from the front, are brilliant batsmen, super athletes, good looking and are accompanied by famous actresses who stand tall in their own right. Indian cricket has had many other stars as well, Kapil Dev for one, especially after win in 1983, Gavaskar and his record performances, after he won the and Tendulkar as the God of Indian cricket, but somehow none of them had the style and aura that the glamour boys of the past portrayed.

Virat Kohli, has fortunately taken the cricket baton from the hands of Tendulkar and is carrying it forward successfully on the cricket field and is now as much of a cult figure off it. India, finally has a glamorous cricket icon to look up to. One wishes him many more accolades!

