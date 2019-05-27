Infinix looks to capture 5% market share in sub-10k online space

Infinix brand, part of Chinese maker Holdings, is looking to capture 5 per cent market share in the sub-Rs 10,000 segment in by this year, an said here on Monday.

"The brand is only limited to online and we are focusing on specific segment which is sub-Rs 10,000. We are looking at a target of close to five per cent market share in the sub-Rs 10,000 segment in by this year," its said on the sidelines of launching a new cell phone here.

contribute about 30-35 per cent of overall sales of in India, Kapoor said. He said the brand has presence in 36 countries across emerging markets of Africa, and MENA regions, south and and the maker did global shipments of about 124 million handsets-both smart and feature-in 2018.

Apart from this brand, the Chinese company operates two more brands -'itel' for feature phones and entry level smart phones, 'Tecno' for in off-line space - in India, he said.

"All our phones across brands are manufactured in the We have invested in SMT (Surface-mount technology) lines. We have a intention to play long term in India," he said.

