Information about LGBT communities incomplete, fragmented: UN

Information about the realities of the communities around the world is, at best, incomplete and fragmented, a UN expert has warned.

"In most contexts, policymakers are taking decisions in the dark, left only with personal preconceptions and prejudices," Victor Madrigal-Borloz, the UN Independent Expert on protection against violence and discrimination based on and gender identity, said.

In a issued here on Wednesday, the expert cited a report due to be presented to the later this month and called on member states to better understand the root causes to and eliminate violence and discrimination against people, reported.

"States must adequately address this scourge through public policy, access to justice, or administrative actions," said Madrigal-Borloz.

He urged to design and implement comprehensive data collection procedures to assess the type, prevalence, trends and patters of violence and discrimination against persons.

"When doing so, States should always respect the overriding 'do no harm' principle and follow a human rights-based approach to prevent the misuse of collected data," said the expert.

