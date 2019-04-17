INLD announces six candidates for LS polls in Haryana

With the last date for filing of nominations being April 23, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) on Wednesday announced its candidates for six Lok Sabha seats in Haryana.
The announcement was made by INLD leader Abhay Chautala here.
Chautala said candidates for the remaining seats would be announced after consultation with party President Om Prakash Chautala.
The INLD has fielded outgoing member of Parliament (MP) Charanjit Singh Rori from the Sirsa (Reserved) seat again.
Other candidates announced on Wednesday include Ram Pal Valmiki from Ambala (Reserved), Mahender Singh Chauhan (Faridabad), Suresh Kot (Hisar), Surender Chikara (Sonipat) and Dharambir Pada (Karnal).
The INLD had won two Lok Sabha seats -- Sirsa and Hisar -- in the 2014 parliamentary polls. Its Hisar MP Dushyant Chautala rebelled in December last year and floated the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP).
Filing of nominations for the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana started on Tuesday. Five candidates filed their nomination papers in Ambala, Rohtak, Gurugram and Faridabad Lok Sabha constituencies, state's Joint Chief Electoral Officer Inder Jeet said here.
Multi-cornered contests are expected on all the 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state this time. Polling will take place on May 12.
The main contest is among the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, INLD, Jannayak Janata Party-Aam Aadmi Party (JJP-AAP) alliance and the Loktantra Suraksha Party (LSP).
