INLD announces six candidates for LS polls in Haryana

With the last date for filing of nominations being April 23, the (INLD) on Wednesday announced its candidates for six seats in

The announcement was made by here.

Chautala said candidates for the remaining seats would be announced after consultation with

The INLD has fielded outgoing (MP) Charanjit Singh Rori from the Sirsa (Reserved) seat again.

Other candidates announced on Wednesday include from Ambala (Reserved), (Faridabad), Suresh Kot (Hisar), (Sonipat) and (Karnal).

The INLD had won two seats -- Sirsa and Hisar -- in the 2014 parliamentary polls. Its Hisar rebelled in December last year and floated the (JJP).

Filing of nominations for the 10 seats in started on Tuesday. Five candidates filed their nomination papers in Ambala, Rohtak, Gurugram and Lok Sabha constituencies, state's said here.

Multi-cornered contests are expected on all the 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state this time. Polling will take place on May 12.

The main contest is among the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, INLD, Jannayak Janata Party-Aam Aadmi Party (JJP-AAP) alliance and the (LSP).

