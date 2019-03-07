Interoperability of Facebook apps could work only on Android

Even as laid out plans to let people reach their friends across Messenger, or from whichever app they prefer, the hinted that the interoperability of apps could be possible only on devices.

While is Facebook's messaging platform, both or are Facebook-owned platforms with massive user base.

"We plan to start by making it possible for you to send messages to your contacts using any of our services, and then to extend that interoperability to too. Of course, this would be opt-in and you will be able to keep your accounts separate if you'd like," Zuckerberg wrote in a blog post on Thursday.

Today if you want to message people on you have to use Messenger, on you have to use Direct, and on you have to use WhatsApp.

There are privacy and security advantages to interoperability, Zuckerberg said.

"For example, many people use on to send and receive texts. Those texts can't be end-to-end encrypted because the protocol is not encrypted. With the ability to message across our services, however, you'd be able to send an encrypted message to someone's phone number in WhatsApp from Messenger," he added.

However, there are several issues will need to work through before this will be possible.

"First, Apple doesn't allow apps to interoperate with SMS on their devices, so we'd only be able to do this on Android," he said.

Zuckerberg said that Facebook will have to address other issues including safety and spam vulnerabilities before making the apps interoperable.

--IANS

gb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)