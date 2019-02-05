Facebook lets senders undo sent Messenger missives

on Tuesday added a feature for anyone who has fired off a comment they regretted -- a way to take it back.

users will now have a 10-minute window after sending a message to undo it, leaving behind a note telling everyone in a conversation that the remark was removed, according to the leading

"Have you ever accidentally sent a message to the wrong group of friends, mistyped something, or simply wanted to remove a message in a chat?" asked rhetorically.

"You're not the only one! Starting today, we are launching a feature where you can easily remove your message on "



owns the mobile messaging application used by more than a billion people.

Early last year it was revealed that Facebook was apparently able to remove his sent messages, which caused pressure to make the feature available to all.

The freshly added feature will let people tap on a message shown in a Messenger conversation then select a "Remove for Everyone" option, which will only be available for 10 minutes from when it was sent.

The remove feature will be available on powered by the latest versions of Apple or software, according to Facebook.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)