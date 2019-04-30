IPL: Rajasthan win toss, ask Bangalore to bat

Rajasthan Royals' won the toss and opted to bowl against in an (IPL) match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, here on Tuesday.

For the visitors, replaced in the playing eleven, while Pawan Negi and Kulwant Khejroliya came in for and in the team.

Playing XI:

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane, Liam Livingstone, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), (Captain), Riyan Parag, Stuart Binny, Mahipal Lomror, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Parthiv Patel (wicket-keeper), Virat Kohli (Captain), AB de Villiers, Heinrich Klaasen, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Marcus Stoinis, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kulwant Khejroliya, Yuzvendra Chahal

--IANS

kk/pcj

Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar,

