IPL: Rajasthan win toss, ask Bangalore to bat

Rajasthan Royals' skipper Steve Smith won the toss and opted to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, here on Tuesday.
For the visitors, Mahipal Lomror replaced Ashton Turner in the playing eleven, while Pawan Negi and Kulwant Khejroliya came in for Shivam Dube and Washington Sundar in the Bangalore team.
Playing XI:
Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane, Liam Livingstone, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Steven Smith (Captain), Riyan Parag, Stuart Binny, Mahipal Lomror, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Parthiv Patel (wicket-keeper), Virat Kohli (Captain), AB de Villiers, Heinrich Klaasen, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Marcus Stoinis, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kulwant Khejroliya, Yuzvendra Chahal
--IANS
kk/pcj
Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar,
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU