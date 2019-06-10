IPS V.S. Kaumudi appointed new BPR&D DG

JUST IN
Business Standard

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The Centre on Monday appointed senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer V.S. Kaumudi as Director General of Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) by downgrading the post to the level of Additional Director General.

Kaumudi, a 1986 batch Andhra Pradesh cadre IPS officer, is presently working as the Additional Director General in Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

He succeeded 1984 batch IPS officer Sudeep Lakhtakia.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Home Affairs for appointment of V.S. Kaumudi as Director General (ADG level) BPR&D by temporarily downgrading the post to the level of Additional Director General (Level-15 of Pay Matrix)," said a Ministry of Personnel order issued on Monday.

Kaumudi has been appointed BPR&D chief for a period of two years or until further orders, whichever is earlier, the order said.

First Published: Mon, June 10 2019. 21:40 IST

