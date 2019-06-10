IPS V.S. Kaumudi appointed new BPR&D DG

The Centre on Monday appointed senior (IPS) as of and Development (BPR&D) by downgrading the post to the level of

Kaumudi, a 1986 batch cadre IPS officer, is presently working as the in (CRPF).

He succeeded 1984 batch IPS

"The of the Cabinet has approved the proposal of the for appointment of as Director General (ADG level) BPR&D by temporarily downgrading the post to the level of (Level-15 of Pay Matrix)," said a order issued on Monday.

Kaumudi has been appointed BPR&D for a period of two years or until further orders, whichever is earlier, the order said.

--IANS

rak/arm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)