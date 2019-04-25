2 Hizbul Kashmiri militants killed in J&K

Two militants affiliated to the group were gunned down in an encounter with the security forces on Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir's district, police said.

Following specific information about militant presence in Bijbehara town, the security forces had surrounded the Baghander Mohalla late on Wednesday.

At day break, the militants were challenged and they fired back triggering the encounter.

The slain terrorists were identified as 25-year-old men Safder from Bijbehara itself and of Malipora Hablish in Kulgam.

Searches were underway in the area and have been suspended in the district as a precautionary measure.

