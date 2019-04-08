IT raids continue against Kamal Nath's aides

Income Tax Department officials on Monday continued raids at the properties of people considered close to

The officials have recovered a large amount of unaccounted cash along with documents pertaining to illegal transactions.

According to sources at the IT department, raids at the residences of the CM's in and Indore, and on a non-government organisation's and another one Prateek Joshi were conducted by the department on Sunday. The raids continued on Monday.

The officials recovered a large amount of unaccounted cash during the raids which was allegedly kept for use in the elections, the sources said.

According to the sources, the sleuths have also recovered some documents which are related to transfers of many government officials.

Kakkar and Sharma were interrogated by the police overnight, the sources said.

The IT Department's teams from had conducted raids at several places in and on Sunday.

--IANS

hindi-rs/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)