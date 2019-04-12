It's a wrap for Shahid's 'Kabir Singh'

-
Actor Shahid Kapoor and the team of "Kabir Singh" has completed the upcoming movie's shoot after days of filming in Delhi, Uttarakhand and Mumbai.
Actress Kiara Advani, who is playing the lead lady in the film, took to Instagram on Thursday to share pictures from the wrap-up party.
In one image, the team is seen cutting a cake on a beach.
The teaser of the film led to a Twitter storm, with fans and film fraternity members praising Shahid for his intense and rugged look.
On the character, Shahid on Thursday posted on Instagram: "As a star, one is so conditioned to showcasing oneself at one's best. But as an actor, one has to have the guts to show yourself at your worst. Kabir Singh in my blood. Hope you feel him too."
"Kabir Singh" is a remake of popular Telugu hit film "Arjun Reddy" that originally starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey.
