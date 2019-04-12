Big B 'walks' goat after Twitter banter with SRK

A day after indulging with Khan in a banter on regarding their film "Badla", megastar posted a photograph in which he is seen walking a goat.

Amitabh, who is currently shooting for T. Tamilvanan's bilingual film "Tera Yaar Hoon Main", has been sharing pictures from the film's set. But it is his recent photograph with a white goat which has gone viral.

Dressed in a white dhoti kurta, the 76-year-old captioned it: "I walk goat."

Netizens praised Big B for his love toward animals, while some mocked him saying, "kya din aa gaye hai".

The timing of the post seemed interesting since it came just a day after urged Big B to throw a party for the success of "Badla".

Amitabh was upset that not enough had been said on the "silent success" of "Badla", directed by Sujoy Ghosh and produced by

" someone started talking about this silent success! Because neither the producer, nor the distributor, nor the line producer, or any else in the industry, in general, has even spent a nano second to compliment the success of this film 'Badla'. Thank you," Big B tweeted on Wednesday.

Shah Rukh, known for his quick wit, responded: "Sir hum wait kar rahein hain ki aap party kab de rahein hain hum sabko. (Sir, we are waiting for you to throw a party for all of us!) We are waiting outside Jalsa every night!"

Big B then wrote to SRK questioning him in a lighter vein that while he worked in the film and promoted it selflessly, how come he was being asked to throw a party.

"Oye, film mein kaam humne kiya, produce aapne kiya, promotions mein niswarth yogdaan humne diya, ab party bhi hum dein? Outside Jalsa every night koi nahin aata!"

Shah Rukh continued the banter: "Sir film aapki hai acting aapki hai Hit aapki wajah se hai aap na hote film hi na hoti. party bhi (Sir, it's your film, your acting, a hit because of you. The film wouldn't have been possible without you... So party also...?"

"Badla", shot largely in Glasgow, Scotland, is a mystery thriller which also features Taapsee Pannu, Amrita Singh, Tony Luke, and

The film is produced by and Azure Entertainment. An official adaptation of the 2017 Spanish film "The Invisible Guest", its story follows an interaction between a regarding a murder.

