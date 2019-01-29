12 killed in MP accident

JUST IN
IANS  |  Bhopal 

At least 12 persons were killed and one injured in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district after a head-on collision between two cars, police said.

The accident took place late on Monday when a family was on their way back from a marriage ceremony in Nagda. Their car collided with another one on the Bherugad-Ramgad crossing a little after midnight, said Bherugad police station in-charge J.R. Warde.

Most of the victims were in a Maruti van. The injured person has been referred to a hospital in Indore.

First Published: Tue, January 29 2019. 14:06 IST

