It was my choice not to do films: Karisma Kapoor

It's been over seven years since the audience saw lighting up the screens with her high on and impactful performances. She says she chose not to do full-fledged roles in for a while as she wanted to be at home with her young children. But now the "Dil To Pagal Hai" star is back in the saddle in a different and on a new platform.

The mother of two has been doing ads, fashion events and making special appearances in movies including last year's "Zero".

But did she get nervous working for long hours and acting in front of the camera after a gap?

Comparing acting to cycling and swimming, Karisma told IANS in a telephonic interview: "It (acting) is ingrained in you. It is something that never goes away. I was waiting for something really interesting. It was out of my choice that I didn't do any film because my kids were very young. It was out of choice that I wanted to be at home with my family and children."

Her children -- Samaira and Kiaan -- are also excited about her getting back to work.

"They are excited that I am working again. I started working at a very young age. Everyone in my family has been an and contributed to this industry. I have grown up with a really strong work ethic, and I think that's hopefully gone down to my children as well," said the actress, who belongs to the Kapoor clan that has been regarded as Bollywood's first family.

But she didn't jump at any offer that came her way. On why she picked ALTBalaji's "Mentalhood", she shared: "The entire show is based on motherhood, the ups and downs, high and lows and all the various emotions of being a mom."

Karisma plays the character of Meira Sharma - a small town mother trying to navigate through this jungle of ' momzilaas'.

"She is a mom, who has a blog where she shares her emotions. Even though she is old fashioned, she is today's woman," she said.

This is her first project on a digital platform.

"I have been lucky enough to have such a wonderful career and I have done a variety of roles. This is something different for me...a different platform. I have been a radio jockey also. I like trying out different things," said the National Award winner, who had starred on a TV show titled "Karishma - The Miracles of Destiny" as well.

Directed by Karishma Kohli, "Mentalhood" will showcase the topsy-turvy ride of the various kinds of mothers that exist and how they manoeuvre their way through unreasonable expectations to raise their children.

For her, her mother and is the strongest.

"She has given me and sister (Kareena) the strength and the grounding. We have learnt a lot from her. She gave us really good values like to respect our family, to value money, to work hard and be sincere and be good human beings. These things go in a long way. These mould you as a person," she said.

( can be contacted at natalia.n@ians.in)

--IANS

nn/rb/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)