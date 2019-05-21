Documentary on Lok Sabha polls announced

A documentary encapsulating the story of the Indian elections will soon make way to the Indian small screen.

announced the project on Tuesday.

The multi-crew production is shot at 37 locations across the length and breadth of the country. Several facets of the elections have been captured -- from several booth level officers, political leaders to ground level party workers, from first-time voters to 100-year-old voters, said a statement from the channel.

The documentary further spans high power corridors of the Election Commission's offices in Delhi, remote locations on the India- border, densely populated by-lanes of and and areas of

The documentary promises to take audience behind the scenes of political party's rooms, to the ringside view of political rallies, examine the role of and cover new technology in wooing the voters and unravel the trail that leads to Parliament.

Gayatri Yadav, and Head-Consumer Strategy and Innovation, Star India, said: "We are excited to tell a story of democracy that is relevant to the world. For the first time, viewers will get to understand the complexities and vastness of the largest democratic exercise in the world and every Indian will feel proud of being a part of this incredible journey."

The documentary will premiere soon on

