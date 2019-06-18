Italy's next budget could be 'Trumpian' Salvini claims

Washington, 18 June (IANS/AKI) Italy's 2020 spending plans could be "Trumpian", said on Monday during a visit to Washington, referring to US

"Could the next budget be Trumpian? Why not?" Salvini told reporters at the Italian ambassador's residence after a meeting with

Following his far-right League party's European win last month, Salvini wants to push for a flat tax on personal and small-business incomes up to 50,000 euros in the 2020 budget that he argues will boost Italy's chronically low growth.

--IANS/AKI

rs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)