Bengal polling fair, peaceful so far: Spl Observer

The elections in West have so far been fair and peaceful, said V Nayak, appointed by the here on Thursday.

"So far the elections have been fair and peaceful," Nayak, a retired of the 1984-batch, said on his arrival at the Chief Electoral Officer's office.

In the second phase, unrest was reported from Chopra under the Darjeeling constituency, where voters put up a road blockade demanding that CRPF personnel be deployed at all polling stations to ensure their security.

Asked about Chopra's situation where voters were afraid to go to the booth, he said: "In the reports of police observer, it was very clear that some people were scared of violence and were unable to cast their votes. He volunteered to escort them to the polling booth under police protection".

"It was a law and order issue. Some people went on creating some law and order situation. and officers concerned took appropriate action," said.

About the course of action, the newly appointed for the state said "action will be taken after considering the entire situation."

--IANS

bnd/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)