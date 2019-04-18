Bengal polling fair, peaceful so far: Spl Observer

-
The elections in West Bengal have so far been fair and peaceful, said Ajay V Nayak, special observer appointed by the Election Commission of India here on Thursday.
"So far the elections have been fair and peaceful," Nayak, a retired IAS officer of the 1984-batch, said on his arrival at the Chief Electoral Officer's office.
In the second phase, unrest was reported from Chopra under the Darjeeling constituency, where voters put up a road blockade demanding that CRPF personnel be deployed at all polling stations to ensure their security.
Asked about Chopra's situation where voters were afraid to go to the booth, he said: "In the reports of police observer, it was very clear that some people were scared of violence and were unable to cast their votes. He volunteered to escort them to the polling booth under police protection".
"It was a law and order issue. Some people went on creating some law and order situation. District administration and officers concerned took appropriate action," Nayak said.
About the course of action, the newly appointed special observer for the state said "action will be taken after considering the entire situation."
