Twitterati hail TikTok ban in India

was flooded with memes and funny videos after a ban on Chinese short video-sharing app made it unavailable to download from Play Store and Apple's in

"Saddened to hear about the demise of Two minutes of silence for the users who mentioned 'Actor' in their Bio," a user wrote on

"Thank God and the Indian judiciary for the ban!! Hat's off to you sir S. Muthukumar for filing this petition to save our youth," another user tweeted.

TikTok had been on the radar for its "pornographic and inappropriate" content. Earlier this month, the ordered a ban on the app on a plea by Muthu Kumar.

On April 3, the refused to stay the order following which the Ministry of Electronics and asked and to block the app.

TikTok's ban only means that new users won't have access to the app on and devices.

Owned by Chinese company ByteDance, TikTok claims that it has over 120 million monthly active users in India.

--IANS

vc/rtp/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)