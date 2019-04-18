Twitterati hail TikTok ban in India

Twitter was flooded with memes and funny videos after a ban on Chinese short video-sharing app TikTok made it unavailable to download from Google Play Store and Apple's App Store in India.
"Saddened to hear about the demise of TikTok India. Two minutes of silence for the TikTok users who mentioned 'Actor' in their Bio," a user wrote on Twitter.
"Thank God and the Indian judiciary for the ban!! Hat's off to you sir Advocate S. Muthukumar for filing this petition to save our youth," another user tweeted.
TikTok India had been on the radar for its "pornographic and inappropriate" content. Earlier this month, the Madras High Court ordered a ban on the app on a plea by Advocate Muthu Kumar.
On April 3, the Supreme Court refused to stay the Madras High Court order following which the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology asked Google and Apple to block the app.
TikTok's ban only means that new users won't have access to the app on Google and Apple devices.
Owned by Chinese technology company ByteDance, TikTok claims that it has over 120 million monthly active users in India.
--IANS
vc/rtp/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU