'Jabariya Jodi' based on 'pakadwa vivah': Sidharth

Sidharth Malhotra, who has wrapped up shooting his upcoming film " Jodi", said the romantic comedy film is based on 'Pakadwa Vivah' (forced marriage), which is rampant in

Sidharth was interacting with the media at the wrap-up party of "Jabariya Jodi" along with his and here on Tuesday.

On the basic premise of the film, Sidharth said: "It is a romantic comedy film based in (Bihar). It revolves around the concept of Pakadwa We have been shooting for this film since last year. We created a lot of things of in (Uttar Pradesh)."

He is glad to have collaborated with Parineeti again after "Hasee Toh Phasee".

"I think I haven't played this kind of role earlier in my career and for Pari (Parineeti Chopra) also, it's a different world and different role. We are really excited for the film and that's why we are celebrating with a wrap-up party of the film. The entire crew has worked really hard on this film and hopefully soon, in a month or two, we might release some content of the film," the said.

Sidharth's last released film "Aiyaary" didn't fare well at the box office.

Asked about the pressure he is feeling with the release of "Jabariya Jodi", he said: "We are nervous with every film. We are as nervous and as excited with every film."

On the unique title of the film, the said: "Since it is based on forced weddings that happen in and in Bihari language, forced means 'jabariya'. So, that's how we came up with the title of this film."

When Parineeti was asked if she faced any difficulty in learning Bihari for the film, she said: "I think the good thing was that our knows that world really well and in his Hindi also, there is a little bit flavour of So, it was really easy for me and Sidharth (Malhotra) because we used to follow Prashant blindly."

Parineeti's last released film "Kesari" turned out to be a box office hit.

Talking about the pressure to follow it up with "Jabariya Jodi", Parineeti said: "Whether you are coming from a success or whether you are coming from any sort of failure, it doesn't matter because every film is a new test. Every Friday is a new exam. It doesn't matter how big or small a star you are.

"Every film is a new test because it's all in the audience's hand. Audience have to love the film and accept it, so I hope we do best with this film."

"Jabariya Jodi" is co-produced by Ekta Kapoor, and Shailesh. R. Singh.

