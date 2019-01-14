Activists, writers protest in Pakistan against 'Manto' ban

Writers, activists and journalists in on Monday held a nationwide protest against a ban on Indian filmmaker Nandita Das' "Manto", based on the life of the late Hasan Manto, in the hope the movie will see the light of the day in their country. The filmmaker is grateful.

"Beyond borders, the fight for freedom of expression is the same. Thanks to all those in who are working to free 'Manto'. Thanks to everyone who has taken to the streets to protest against the ban on 'Manto' in I am there with you in spirit, and so is the entire 'Manto' team," Nandita tweeted.

"Amazing to see people out on the streets to protest. Salima Hashmi, and daughter of Faiz, and others! Respect and gratitude," she added.

Saeed Ahmed, a and playwright, a key consultant for "Manto", had initially started an on change.org, urging the to allow the film's release. In collaboration with the Memorial Society, the peaceful protests were held in Lahore, Karachi, and

Nandita had on January 11 expressed her gratitude to Ahmed.

"I am overwhelmed by the spontaneous support it has garnered from so many around the world. It is very moving to see that so many writers, artists, activists, concerned citizens have taken it upon themselves to fight the battle to screen 'Manto' in Pakistan. My team and I can take zero credit for this. I hope the needle will move and Geo TV - Har Pal Geo, the distributor, will also join the efforts," she added.

In December 2018, Pakistan's Information and had extended help to Nandita.

In a message to her via Twitter, Chaudhry had said: "I am trying to pursue importers to bring this movie to Pak(istan). I hope someone will definitely take risk of showing a less commercial film to the viewers."

had brought the character of to life in the movie, which follows the most tumultuous years in the life of the and those of and Pakistan which inhabited and chronicled.

Danyal Gilani, Chairman, Pakistan's Central Board of (CBFC), had earlier told IANS that "Manto" wasn't cleared by the Board as the members found it in violation of the censorship code.

