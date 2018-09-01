Jain monk Tarun Sagar dies; President, PM offer condolences

Jain monk passed away at a temple here early on Saturday after a prolonged illness, an said. He was 51.

Sagar, who was suffering from jaundice and other ailments, breathed his last at around 3 a.m. at the here, a temple told IANS.

and expressed grief over his demise.

"Sad to hear of the passing of Jain Muni Shri Ji Maharaj. Known for his 'Kadve Parvachan'. He spread the message of peace and non-violence in the society.

"Our country has lost a well-respected My condolences to his countless followers," Kovind tweeted.

"Deeply pained by the untimely demise... We will always remember him for his rich ideals, compassion and contribution to society.

"His noble teachings will continue inspiring people. My thoughts are with the Jain community and his countless disciples," Modi tweeted.

Sagar was earlier admitted to a private medical centre in

also offered his condolences, saying Sagar was the sources of inspiration.

Chief Minister said he was "pained to hear of the sad demise". "His teachings and ideals will always inspire humanity."

Born in Madhya Pradesh's district on June 26, 1967, Sagar has a huge following in the Jain community.

