Jaipur royal owns Rs 16.59 crore in assets, no car

Diya Kumari, royal and candidate for the constituency in Rajasthan, owns 15 and Rs 16.59 crore property, according to an affidavit filed on Monday by her with nomination papers on Monday.

Kumari, a former BJP from Sawai Madhopur, had declared property worth Rs 9.64 crore in 2013 Assembly elections. It has increased by Rs 6.95 crore in five years in 2019.

In the affidavit, Kumari said she owned two fixed deposits, 12 savings accounts and three current accounts worth Rs 1.72 crore.

She also owns Rs 12.49 crore shares and having maturity value of Rs 1.8 crore. She has Rs 64.89 lakh jewellery and Rs 92,740 cash in hand. She does not own a car.

Kumari entered in 2013.

