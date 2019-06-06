Jaishankar meets Chinese Communist Party leader Li Xi

-
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Thursday met Chinese Communist Party Politburo member Li Xi and discussed bilateral relations between the two countries.
"Happy to meet Chinese Communist Party Politburo Member and Guangdong Party Secretary, Mr Li Xi today. Discussed bilateral relations. Urged that Guangdong take the lead in balancing India-China economic relations," Jaishankar tweeted.
Guangdong, which borders the former British colony of Hong Kong, is one of China's most economically important provinces.
Jaishankar is the longest serving Indian envoy in China.
