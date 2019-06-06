Modi to visit Maldives, Sri Lanka on June 8-9

will visit the and from June 8 to 9, in his first bilateral trip after his re-election for a second term, the said on Thursday.

said the choice of the two countries underlined the government's continued emphasis on the neighbourhood-first policy.

"This will be the first trip by the Indian to the Maldives, after visited the island nation in 2011," said Gokhale.

According to Gokhale, and Male have had extensive exchanges at the highest level over the past few months.

During Modi's visit, the two countries are likely to sign agreements related to customs, white shipping and training of civil servants among others.

"Modi will address the Majlis (Parliament of Maldives) on June 8," Gokhale said.

He, along with Maldivian Ibrahim Solih, will also inaugurate two completed projects.

Gokhale said Solih had expressed his interest in developing a cricket team in and was keen on India's assistance in training and bringing the country upto requisite standards.

"Among his requests, which are under positive consideration, are a cricket stadium in under a Line of Credit or some other means of financial assistance. He has also requested for coaching programme for young Maldivian players, both men and women," he added.

The will be visiting on June 9 with a very clear message of solidarity in the wake of the bombings, said Gokhale.

"This will be the first foreign visit by a to after the tragic incident. It is a very special gesture and a very clear message of solidarity that the people and stand firmly with the people and at this tragic time," he said.

He said during his short and very packed visit, will hold meetings with the President, and the Leader of Opposition of Sri Lanka.

--IANS

ps-bns/rtp

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)