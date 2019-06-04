Jay-Z is officially 1st hip-hop billionaire

is the first hip-hop to become a billionaire, according to Forbes.

magazine in an article published on Monday, opens by recalling a 2010 meeting between the and billionaire Warren Buffet, from which the octogenarian came away impressed, reports variety.com

"Jay is teaching in a lot bigger classroom than I'll ever teach in. For a young person growing up, he's the guy to learn from," Buffet said.

Less than 10 years later, the magazine has surveyed Jay-Z's empire - which spans music, a streaming service, liquor, and stakes in other companies - and determines that it "conservatively totals $1 billion".

It also notes that he built his own brands: the clothing line (sold for $204 million in 2007); D'Usse, a cognac he co-owns with Bacardi; Tidal, the music-streaming service; and his multifaceted music and sports empire.

The artiste's primary holdings follow, which Forbes calculated by "looking at the artist's stakes in companies like champagne - applying our customary discount to private firms - then added up his income, subtracting a healthy amount to account for a superstar lifestyle", which were then vetted by "a roster of outside experts".

