Ruma Guha Thakurta: The founder of 'gana sangeet' (Obituary)

Veteran Bengali and Thakurta passed away on Monday following old age related problems, prompting people to remember her for the legacy she left behind and mourn the loss.

Ruma died at her residence here. She was 84.

Founder of the Calcutta Youth Choir (CYC), which played a role in popularising 'gana sangeet' or mass songs in Bengal, she showcased her talent in a number of Hindi and Bengali movies working with celebrated directors such as Satyajit Ray, and

took to to mourn the loss. Several videos on the internet showed that the also went to her residence to pay her respects.

"Saddened at the passing away of Thakurta. Her contribution to the field of cinema and music will always be remembered. My condolences to her family and her admirers," Banerjee tweeted.

Born Ruma Ghosh in Kolkata in 1934, she married legendary in 1951 and the couple's only child was born next year. The couple divorced in 1958 and that year formed the CYC with and Ray.

The choir rendered with aplomb the Bengali translations of popular mass songs from various languages. Their discs were lapped up by music lovers.

In 1974, the CYC, under her direction, won the first prize at After her divorce from Kishore Kumar, she married They have a son and a daughter Sromona, a noted

"My heartfelt condolences on the demise of veteran Thakurta. May her soul rest in peace," tweeted

also posted: "Saddened by the news of Thakurta's demise. My most sincere condolences. May she rest in peace."

Singer also expressed her condolences, and prayed for her soul.

tweeted: "Really saddened to hear about the passing away of the very talented and enigmatic Ruma Guha Thakurta. Founder of the Calcutta Youth Choir. The first wife of and mother of My heartfelt condolences to her family and friends."

Another said: "The founder of Calcutta Youth Choir and a renowned veteran actress, Ruma Guha Thakurta passes away today. Indeed, it's an end of an era. Her creative brilliance will stay forever. My Condolences to her family. May her soul rest in peace."

Ruma Guha has done playback for a number of including 'Lukochuri', 'Tin Kanya' (directed by Ray), 'Baksho Badal' and 'Amitra Kumbher Sandhane'.

Beginning with the Hindi film 'Jwar Bhata' in 1944, she acted in 'Mashaal', 'Afsar' and 'Rag Rang' in Bollywood, before moving on to Bengali with Rajen Tarafdar's classic 'Ganga' in 1952.

Under Ray's direction, Ruma Guha acted in 'Abhijaan' and 'Ganasahtru' while playing prominent roles in three of Sinha's 'Nirjan Saikate', 'Khaniker Atithi' and 'Wheel Chair'.

Majumdar directed her in 'Polatak', 'Balika Bodhu' and the evergreen comedy 'Dadar Kirti'. She also acted in Aparna Sen's maiden directorial venture '36 Chowringhee Lane'.

In 2006, she acted in Mira Nair's English movie 'The Namesake', which was her last film.

