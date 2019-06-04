JUST IN
Vijay Varma to feature in cameo in 'Super 30'

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Actor Vijay Varma, who played Moeen bhai in "Gully Boy", will be seen in the Hrithik Roshan-starrer "Super 30" in a cameo role.

For Vijay, who has also featured in films like "Monsoon Shootout", "Pink" and "Rangrezz", the story of "Super 30" was a big pull.

The movie is based on the real life story of mathematics genius Anand Kumar who coaches economically backward students for IIT-JEE in Bihar every year.

Anand is portrayed by Hrithik in the movie, which also stars Mrunal Thakur.

The film is produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Reliance Entertainment.

First Published: Tue, June 04 2019. 09:54 IST

