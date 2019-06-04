Vijay Varma to feature in cameo in 'Super 30'

Actor Vijay Varma, who played Moeen bhai in "Gully Boy", will be seen in the Hrithik Roshan-starrer "Super 30" in a cameo role.
For Vijay, who has also featured in films like "Monsoon Shootout", "Pink" and "Rangrezz", the story of "Super 30" was a big pull.
The movie is based on the real life story of mathematics genius Anand Kumar who coaches economically backward students for IIT-JEE in Bihar every year.
Anand is portrayed by Hrithik in the movie, which also stars Mrunal Thakur.
The film is produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Reliance Entertainment.
--IANS
