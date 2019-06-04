Vijay Varma to feature in cameo in 'Super 30'

Vijay Varma, who played bhai in "Gully Boy", will be seen in the Hrithik Roshan-starrer "Super 30" in a cameo role.

For Vijay, who has also featured in like "Monsoon Shootout", "Pink" and "Rangrezz", the story of "Super 30" was a big pull.

The movie is based on the real life story of mathematics genius who coaches economically backward students for IIT-JEE in every year.

Anand is portrayed by Hrithik in the movie, which also stars Mrunal Thakur.

The film is produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Reliance Entertainment.

--IANS

rb/ksk

