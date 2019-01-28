JD-U meets AGP, AASU on Citizenship Bill

Janata Dal-United (JD-U) leaders met their counterparts in the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and All Assam students Union (AASU) here on Monday and expressed their opposition to the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016.
Janata Dal (United) Secretary General K.C. Tyagi said his party will oppose the Citizenship Bill in Rajya Sabha when the government tables it in the next session of Parliament.
He added the JD-U would also intensify its opposition to the bill and ensure it is not passed.
The JD-U delegation included K.C. Tyagi, party Vice President Prasant Kishore and General Secretary in charge of the northeast Afaque Ahmad Khan. They are scheduled to attend a convention of political parties of northeast on the bill on Tuesday.
The convention would also be attended by Meghalaya Chief Minister and National People's Party (NPP) president Conrad Sangma and Mizoram Chief Minister and Mizo National Front President Zoramthanga.
"There is a concern in Delhi that Congress would stage a walkout when the Bill will be placed like it did on January 8 when the bill was passed in Lok Sabha," Tyagi said, adding the party has come to support Assam.
"The bill is a threat to sovereignty of Assam. It is politically motivated," he said.
Meanwhile, commotion by the Opposition over the bill led to noisy scenes on the first day of the budget session of the Assam assembly on Monday.
AGP President Atul Bora raised the issue of the Bill soon after Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi spoke on legendary singer Bhupen Hazarika being conferred Bharat Ratna.
The Congress and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) also joined the protest, with Congress MLAs displaying placards demanding the bill be scrapped.
"Assam's BJP-led government is supporting the bill despite the fact that most of the states in the region have decided to oppose it," Bora told the media later.
