JD-U meets AGP, AASU on Citizenship Bill

Janata Dal-United (JD-U) leaders met their counterparts in the (AGP) and All students Union (AASU) here on Monday and expressed their opposition to the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016.

(United) said his party will oppose the Citizenship Bill in Rajya Sabha when the government tables it in the next session of Parliament.

He added the JD-U would also intensify its opposition to the bill and ensure it is not passed.

The JD-U delegation included K.C. Tyagi, party Vice and in charge of the northeast Afaque They are scheduled to attend a convention of political parties of northeast on the bill on Tuesday.

The convention would also be attended by and (NPP) and and Mizo

"There is a concern in that would stage a walkout when the Bill will be placed like it did on January 8 when the bill was passed in Lok Sabha," Tyagi said, adding the party has come to support

"The bill is a threat to sovereignty of It is politically motivated," he said.

Meanwhile, commotion by the Opposition over the bill led to noisy scenes on the first day of the budget session of the Assam assembly on Monday.

AGP President raised the issue of the Bill soon after spoke on being conferred Bharat Ratna.

The and All (AIUDF) also joined the protest, with MLAs displaying placards demanding the bill be scrapped.

"Assam's BJP-led government is supporting the bill despite the fact that most of the states in the region have decided to oppose it," Bora told the media later.

