JD-U not to be part of Modi government: Nitish Kumar

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday said that his Janata Dal-United would not be part of the Narendra Modi government. He called the BJP's offer of participation in the Modi-led ministry "symbolic representation."

"We got the BJP's offer (for one ministerial post).. discussed it in the party and conveyed yesterday (Wednesday) itself that it was not acceptable. We also reiterated our stand this morning," Nitish Kumar, who is also the JD-U chief, told media persons here.

He, however, reiterated that his party would continue to be part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

--IANS

First Published: Thu, May 30 2019. 18:38 IST

