JD-U not to be part of Modi government: Nitish Kumar

on Thursday said that his Janata Dal-United would not be part of the government. He called the offer of participation in the Modi-led ministry "symbolic representation."

"We got the offer (for one ministerial post).. discussed it in the party and conveyed yesterday (Wednesday) itself that it was not acceptable. We also reiterated our stand this morning," Nitish Kumar, who is also the JD-U chief, told here.

He, however, reiterated that his party would continue to be part of the

--IANS

vd/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)