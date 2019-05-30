Engineer Rashid wants Modi to revisit Kashmir policy

-
Former MLA and Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) President Engineer Rashid on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to revisit the Centre's policy towards Kashmir.
Addressing the media here, Engineer Rashid said: "After such a huge mandate, the Prime Minister must behave like a statesman and revisit the government's policy towards Kashmir.
"Deal this political issue politically. Don't rule Kashmir through the barrel of the gun. All Kashmiris are well wishers of India and not its enemies.
"(Pakistan Prime Minister) Imran Khan is trying to start talks with India. It is a welcome step. However, both the countries should not take the common Kashmiris for granted," he added.
Engineer Rashid said Kashmir was a political issue and needed to be solved politically.
He said to create a conducive atmosphere in the state the central government should release political prisoners from the Tihar Jail in Delhi and other places.
--IANS
sq/mr
