Engineer Rashid wants Modi to revisit Kashmir policy

(AIP) President on Thursday urged to revisit the Centre's policy towards

Addressing the media here, said: "After such a huge mandate, the must behave like a statesman and revisit the government's policy towards

"Deal this political issue politically. Don't rule through the barrel of the gun. All Kashmiris are well wishers of and not its enemies.

"( Prime Minister) is trying to start talks with It is a welcome step. However, both the countries should not take the common Kashmiris for granted," he added.

said Kashmir was a political issue and needed to be solved politically.

He said to create a conducive atmosphere in the state the central government should release political prisoners from the in and other places.

--IANS

sq/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)