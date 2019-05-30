Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan decked up for 4th swearing-in ceremony

This is 4th time swearing-in being held in the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan. The last three occasions were -- in 1990, in 1998 and in 2014.

On the north of forecourt is President's Secretariat and on the south is

From the south entrance, governors will arrive. Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, Vice Venkaiah Naidu, will arrive from North entrance.

After them, heads of states of eight counties will arrive.

will walk down the steps in the middle of the forecourt exactly at 7 flanked by President's body guards. The steps lead to the entrance of inside Rashtrapati Bhawan.

National anthem will be played after the arrival of the The swearing-in will start after that.

After the Prime Minister, other members of his cabinet will take oath.

The President, and the cabinet will pose for a photo session.

The President, and the heads of states will proceed for banquet.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)