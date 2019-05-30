Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan decked up for 4th swearing-in ceremony

-
This is 4th time swearing-in being held in the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan. The last three occasions were -- Chandrashekhar in 1990, Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 1998 and Narendra Modi in 2014.
On the north of forecourt is President's Secretariat and on the south is Cabinet Secretariat.
From the south entrance, governors will arrive. Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive from North entrance.
After them, heads of states of eight counties will arrive.
President Ram Nath Govind will walk down the steps in the middle of the forecourt exactly at 7 pm flanked by President's body guards. The steps lead to the entrance of Darbar Hall inside Rashtrapati Bhawan.
National anthem will be played after the arrival of the President. The swearing-in will start after that.
After the Prime Minister, other members of his cabinet will take oath.
The President, Prime Minister and the cabinet will pose for a photo session.
The President, PM and the heads of states will proceed for banquet.
