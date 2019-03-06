Indian Army warns Pakistan against targeting civilians along LoC

The on Wednesday issued a stern warning to against targeting civilians on the Indian side of the Line of Control (LoC), saying that any "further provocation or misadventure" by it will have "dire consequences".

"In the last 24 hours, the resorted to intense and unprovoked firing with heavy calibre weapons in selected areas of and Sunderbani, targeting Indian posts and civilian areas with mortar bombs and heavy artillery guns," the said in a statement.

It said that it "effectively retaliated" to the attack and that there have been no casualties on the Indian side.

"We would reiterate that as a professional Army, we are committed to avoid civil casualties, especially along the LoC. All actions taken by our defence forces are targeted towards counter terrorism and terrorist infrastructure, away from civilian areas, to avoid civilian casualties," the Army said.

"We are maintaining strict vigil along the Line of Control and IB (International Border). Any further provocation or misadventure by will be responded in a befitting manner with dire consequences."

The Army said that after its warning, the overall situation along the LoC "remains relatively calm".

--IANS

mak/vd

