Modi govt has failed in checking terrorism, alleges Cong after Pulwama attack

The on Thursday accused the of "failing" to check terrorism emanating from and remaining a "mute spectator" to attacks on security personnel, after at least 39 CRPF men were killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's district.

Terming the attack in as an "act of cowardice", questioned the government policy on terrorism and Pakistan, and said should not compromise on national security.

"In the past 55 months, committed more than 5,000 ceasefire violations at the Line of Control and the International Border -- a whopping 1000 per cent increase compared to the last 55 months of the UPA," he said.

"Where is the '56 inch chest'? Where is the 'laal aankh' (red eyes)?" Surjewala asked.

He claimed this is the 18th major terror attack under the

Every day India's jawans are killed on the borders facing terrorists coming from or in skirmishes and attacks that happened unprovoked from the Pakistan Army, yet the government remains a mere spectator, the told reporters.

"448 jawans have been martyred in alone, while 280 civilians have died in Pakistan-sponsored terror attacks ... Yet, unfortunately, has more faith in the dreaded which is the benefactor, protector and harbinger of terrorism and invites them to investigate the Pathankot air base attack," he alleged.

Later, Surjewala tweeted that the terror attack was a bigger attack than Uri and the nation was "angry and anguished".

"We reiterate our deepest condolences to the family of martyrs and pray for the injured," he said.

This horrific attack in is a testimony to the Modi government's utter failure on national security, Surjewala alleged.

"Zero political action and Zero policy to tackle terror has led to an alarming security situation. BJP ruled J&K for 4 years. BJP rules J&K via Governor's rule. BJP plunged J&K into deep turmoil," he said in a series of tweets.

"Is it not true that 18 Major terror attacks have taken place on our security installations including CRPF camps, Army camps, station & military stations --Gurdaspur, Udhampur, Pampore, Uri, Nagrota, Pathankot, Amarnath Yatra attack, " he said.

Pakistan-based (JeM) terror group has claimed responsibility for the attack that took place about 20 km from

Surjewala said thwarted multiple attempts to get Jaish-e-Mohammad's Maulana named as a designated international terrorist by the UN.

The BJP government had escorted and released JeM's at Kandahar, he alleged.

The Congress also alleged that it was the most "weak" government in the history of which has "utterly failed in defending India's borders and in checking terrorism coming from Pakistan".

He also slammed of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju's remarks there has been no major terror attack in the country in the last four-and-half-years due to the action of intelligence agencies.

"The tragic part is that the of the country is most ill-informed and that is the reason why terrorist outfits and terrorists including the and the continue to act unabated. Is it not true there have been 17 major terror attacks across and Does the minister not have this much of general knowledge,



"Does the minister not know that his colleague replied in Parliament and said that the number of skirmishes and ceasefire violation have doubled in 2018 compared to 2017," Surjewala said.

