Maruti Suzuki to phase out all diesel cars from April 2020

Automobile will stop selling all diesel fuelled from April 1, 2020 as new emission norms kick in from next year.

According to the company's R.C. Bhargava, the company will stop selling diesel from April 1, 2020 as will rise due to the implementation of Bharat Stage-VI emission norms.

"Given BS-VI (from April 1, 2020) has come and other safety regulations implemented... prices are going up.

"Diesel of BS-IV have to be sold and registered before 31st March (2019). We will work on our production schedule in a way that no diesel IV vehicle is left in our stock.

"From April 1, 2020 we will not be selling diesel cars," he said.

Currently, diesel powered vehicles constitute about 23 per cent of the total domestic sales. The company had developed a new DDiS 225 (1.5L) diesel engine.

At present, the company offers diesel variants of Swift, Vitara Brezza, Dzire, Ertiga, Ciaz, Baleno and S-Cross.

--IANS

rv/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)