Jet cancels flights till April 18, board meet tomorrow

Jet Airways' troubles don't seem to getting over anytime soon. With no funds coming from lenders, the beleaguered has extended suspension of its international operations till April 18.

"The interim funding has not been forthcoming thus far, and as a result we have extended cancellation of international operations through Thursday," said in a letter on Monday to Jet's over 20,000 employees.

Banks had earlier promised to pump Rs 1,500 crore into the airline

management and lenders here on Monday held marathon meetings to resolve the financial crisis and the board will meet on Tuesday morning.

Dube said the had been working with lenders to secure interim funding for operations. The company management, he said would seek guidance from the board on the steps forward. "We will keep you updated on all the critical developments," the assured employees.

On Friday, the cancelled international operations for April 12 to 15. On Sunday, it extended cancellation of West-bound flights -- to and from Amsterdam, and -- until April 16.

IANS had exclusively reported earlier in the day that Jet has stopped forward bookings for some of its international sectors, including those for

The airline is operating only 7 aircraft in domestic sectors due to grounding of 80 per cent of fleet by lessors. It has resulted in cancellation of several hundred flights and passengers getting stranded at airports.

The unpaid employees of the airline have taken out silent marches in and

