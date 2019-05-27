Free all youths unconditionally: NC MP

Newly-elected Justice (Retired) Hasnain Masoodi of the National Conference (NC) on Monday asked the authorities to release all the youths arrested during pro-Zakir Musa protests.

Scores of youths were arrested during protests after the commander of Ansar Ghazwatul Hind, Zakir Musa, was killed in a gunfight in Dadsara village of Tral area.

Addressing NC workers in Anantnag town, Masoodi said: "We demand immediate release of the youths without any blemish on their career so that they can rejoin the educational institutions."

The NC winner from Anantnag alleged that hundreds, many juvenile, were arrested and locked up on mere suspicion by police after Musa's killing.

Masoodi said that the parents of the arrested youths go to police stations in large numbers every day seeking the release of their children.

He cautioned the authorities that such high handedness could push the disgruntled youths towards militancy.

"Police should have by now learnt from their previous mistakes," Masoodi said.

