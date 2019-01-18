Jharkhand legislators demand formation of Displacement Commission

Jharkhand legislators on Friday demanded the formation of a Displacement Commission so that the grievances of the displaced people could be heard and resolved.
Ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Biranchi Narayan brought up the issue through a Call Attention motion in the state Assembly.
"The Bokaro Steel Plant (BSL) acquired 34,000 acre of land but it used only 7,000 acre and rest is vacant. People who lost their lands did not get compensation and jobs. A Displacement Commission should be formed so that grievances of the displaced people could be heard and resolved," he said.
"People living on acquired vacant land are not getting benefits of the government schemes. The Commission will probe such issues and help in resolving them," he added.
Narayan's demand was supported by another BJP legislator Yogesnwar Mahto. "One representative from each of the displaced area should be included in the Commission for fair hearing."
Legislators from both the ruling and opposition parties expressed concern over the issue of the displaced people.
Lakhs of people have been displaced in Jharkhand by mining, steel and coal companies and the majority of them have not been given adequate compensation.
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha legislator Stephen Marandi also demanded the formation of an Assembly committee to look into displacement issues.
Jharkhand Land and Revenue Minister Amar Kumar Bawari said: "Under provisions of the Land Acquisition and Rehabilitation Act 2013, the state government formed a three-layer committee in 2015 to look into the displacement issues. Let this committee function."
Both the ruling and opposition parties members were not happy with the reply and continued to demand a Displacement Commission.
--IANS
ns/mag/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU