Jharkhand legislators demand formation of Displacement Commission

legislators on Friday demanded the formation of a Commission so that the grievances of the displaced people could be heard and resolved.

Ruling brought up the issue through a Call Attention motion in the state Assembly.

"The Plant (BSL) acquired 34,000 acre of land but it used only 7,000 acre and rest is vacant. People who lost their lands did not get compensation and jobs. A Commission should be formed so that grievances of the displaced people could be heard and resolved," he said.

"People living on acquired vacant land are not getting benefits of the government schemes. The Commission will probe such issues and help in resolving them," he added.

Narayan's demand was supported by another "One from each of the displaced area should be included in the Commission for fair hearing."

Legislators from both the ruling and opposition parties expressed concern over the issue of the displaced people.

Lakhs of people have been displaced in by mining, and coal companies and the majority of them have not been given adequate compensation.

Mukti Morcha also demanded the formation of an to look into issues.

Jharkhand Land and said: "Under provisions of the Land Acquisition and Rehabilitation Act 2013, the formed a three-layer committee in 2015 to look into the displacement issues. Let this committee function."

Both the ruling and opposition parties members were not happy with the reply and continued to demand a

--IANS

ns/mag/bg

