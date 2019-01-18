Government appoints Rakesh Asthana as DG, BCAS

A day after the curtailed his tenure in the as Special Director, Rakesh Asthana, who had a bitter fight with ousted Alok Verma, was on Friday appointed as the new General of the (BCAS).

An official notification said that the of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of as General, by temporarily upgrading the post of General, to that of DG level, on a personal basis, for a period of two years with effect from the date of assumption of charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

The development comes a day after Asthana, who himself faces corruption charges, tenure as was curtailed with immediate effect. Besides Asthana, the has also curtailed three other officials from the CBI, who were considered close to him during the fight with Verma.

The on October 23 had sent Asthana on forced leave divesting him of his powers along with Verma after their clash levelling mutual allegations of corruption against each other.

Verma, who approached the against the order, was ousted as Director on January 10 by a three-member selection committee headed by and two of its members including of in the Lok Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, and of India-nominated Justice of the apex court.

--IANS

rak-aks/vsc/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)