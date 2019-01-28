Writers explore craft of short story writing at JLF

A session titled " and Endings" at the Literature Festival (JLF) featured award-winning writers sharing profound insights on the craft of short-story and the importance of the beginning and the ending, along with their personal process of crafting stories.

and moderator began the discussion on the concluding day of the fest by asking the panellists about the of their stories.

"I'm not good at beginnings," said Pulitzer-winning For him, "the beginning must have some kind of mystery." The beginning could often give away the entire story without readers realising it, he quipped.

For and novelist Anjum Hassan, "the story is a glimpse of something."

She said she attempts to capture the style in the first paragraph, rather than focusing on conveying information. Often, what serves as the beginning of the process is a "conversation in a bus or a face. Some of the things you dream about become responsibilities, she added.

It's an "impulse" that gets her to write, rather than a plot, she shared.

Jayanth Kaikini, noted Kannada and winner of the DSC Prize, conceives of the as "a mode of thought, a mode of knowing."

He said he explores the story only as he begins to write, starting out with a blank page in front of him.

"I can see physically a place, a context," he said. "It's like fishing," waiting for the story to be caught on paper.

agreed with the practice of beginning with a hook for the reader.

He said he prefers an opening that describes "the beginning of a quiet moment of transformation" and then grows into "something quite big."

"I really need concrete things to latch on to." Yet even as he draws upon reality, he needs "a spark" to begin writing, something that really stands out.

The second half of the session dealt with endings. Greer said that he usually knows the ending of the story before he begins.

In fact, in the case of his latest novel "Less", he said he "rewrote the rest of the booka to keep the ending. agreed with this planned method of writing, saying "I knew how it would end, which is why I started at all."

Kaikini added that "the entire experience of takes us to the ending."

He elaborated further: "Every story has its soul and its body in proportion. So much soul can only hold so much body." Therefore, the story decides when to stop.

Hassan too said she would be willing to "go back and rewrite everything", that is the "way the ending is a beginning."

She distinguished between stories that are "open-ended" and "unresolved." Open-ended stories have "a small universe of possible endings," as opposed to unresolved stories. added that open-ended stories result in "a dialogue between the reader and the "

