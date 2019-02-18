Contraband worth Rs 3.5cr seized in Mizoram, 1 held

The Excise and Narcotics department along with the Rifles seized one lakh Methamphetamine tablets from a person here and arrested him, officials said Monday.

The seized contraband is valued at Rs 3.5 crore in the local market, an said.

The man, a resident of district in was arrested on Sunday night and booked under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

Also known as 'speed pills', 'party drugs' or 'crystal meth', Methamphetamine is illegally manufactured in Myanmar, the added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)