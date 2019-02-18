JUST IN
Contraband worth Rs 3.5cr seized in Mizoram, 1 held

Press Trust of India  |  Aizawl 

The Mizoram Excise and Narcotics department along with the Assam Rifles seized one lakh Methamphetamine tablets from a person here and arrested him, officials said Monday.

The seized contraband is valued at Rs 3.5 crore in the local market, an official said.

The man, a resident of Karimganj district in Assam was arrested on Sunday night and booked under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

Also known as 'speed pills', 'party drugs' or 'crystal meth', Methamphetamine is illegally manufactured in Myanmar, the official added.

First Published: Mon, February 18 2019. 19:00 IST

