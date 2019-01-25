KALIA scheme will be milestone in Odisha's economy: Naveen Patnaik

Naveen on Friday said that the Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme will be a milestone in the economy of the state.

"KALIA scheme will prove to be a milestone in Odisha's economy. The scheme will help farmers improve their agricultural activities as well as their livelihood. No one can stop the Kalia Jatra in Odisha," said at a meeting attended by farmers in Puri.

The rolled out the transfer of funds to 12.45 lakh beneficiaries under the KALIA scheme via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) in the first phase.

Rs 5,000 will be credited to the of the beneficiaries through DBT in the first phase.

The announced that farmers will get their entitlement under the scheme twice a year - once on Akshaya Tritiya for the Kharif season and on Nuakhai for the Rabi season.

"92 per cent of the state's farmers will get benefits from this scheme. This programme will pave the path for the entire nation as everybody countrywide is appreciating the scheme," said

About 65 lakh farmers have applied for inclusion in the scheme so far.

