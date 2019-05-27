Kamal Nath government may not continue beyond a month: BJP leader

of the Opposition in the Assembly Gopal on Monday raised doubts over the political future of the government in the state and said it was unlikely that it would continue beyond a month.

"The has been routed in the elections in the state. We are not sure if this government would even be able to complete a month after this. The BJP would not try and destablise the government in the state because leaders would do that on their own," told reporters here.

Last week, had written a letter to requesting her to convene a special session of the state Assembly and have a floor test of the government.

When the blamed the BJP of trying to poach his legislators, Bhargav told reporters: "I don't believe in horse-trading but this government will fall on its own. I feel its time has come and it will have to go soon."

is down from three to just one seat out of the 29 parliamentary seats in the state after the just concluded

