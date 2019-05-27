Kamal Nath government may not continue beyond a month: BJP leader

-
Leader of the Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Gopal Bhargav on Monday raised doubts over the political future of the Kamal Nath government in the state and said it was unlikely that it would continue beyond a month.
"The Congress has been routed in the Lok Sabha elections in the state. We are not sure if this government would even be able to complete a month after this. The BJP would not try and destablise the Kamal Nath government in the state because Congress leaders would do that on their own," Bhargav told reporters here.
Last week, Bhargav had written a letter to Governor Anandiben Patel requesting her to convene a special session of the state Assembly and have a floor test of the Kamal Nath government.
When the Chief Minister blamed the BJP of trying to poach his legislators, Bhargav told reporters: "I don't believe in horse-trading but this government will fall on its own. I feel its time has come and it will have to go soon."
Congress is down from three to just one seat out of the 29 parliamentary seats in the state after the just concluded general elections.
