Kangana Ranaut, known for her pro-BJP stance, here on Monday said was "gaining independence in the real sense" as earlier "we were slaves" of the government, in an apparent attack on the

On the importance of voting, she said, "It's a very important day. This day comes once in five years. Please make use of it. I feel is gaining independence in the real sense of the term today. Because before this, we were servants of the Mughal, the British and the governments. Please exercise your 'swaraj (independence)' and vote."

The used the word 'Italian' in reference to Sonia Gandhi, who has her roots in Italy, and led the for nearly two decades.

Urging people to vote in large number for India, Kangana said, "the state the country was in during the rule, it can't get worse than that".

On the big screen, the last appeared in "Manikarnika: The Of Jhansi".

--IANS

rb/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)