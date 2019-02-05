Kapil Sharma, Manmohan Singh bond over Amritsari roots

-
ALSO READ
Actors, singers express grief over Amritsar tragedy
Amritsar train accident: magisterial probe report to be submitted Tuesday
Sidhu, wife summoned by commission probing Amritsar train tragedy
Kapil Sharma says he's soon returning with his show
Amritsar train tragedy: Sidhu fails to appear before inquiry commission
-
Comedian-actor-producer Kapil Sharma met former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and bonded over their Amritsari roots.
Kapil on Tuesday tweeted a photograph of himself along with Singh and his wife Gursharan Kaur.
"Thank you respected Manmohan Singhji for the warmth, hospitality and a heart-to-heart conversation about our Amritsari roots, especially about our college and food," the comedian captioned the image.
"Was an honour meeting such a humble and simple statesman like you, and receiving blessings from ma'am," he added.
On the work front, Kapil is currently hosting the "The Kapil Sharma Show" after a brief break.
He recently hosted his wedding reception in Delhi.
--IANS
dc/rb/pcj
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU