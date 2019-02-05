JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Cinema-Showbiz

Drone for disaster management by IIT Madras wins Microsoft challenge

Centre tells Bengal government to take disciplinary action against Kolkata Police chief

Business Standard

Kapil Sharma, Manmohan Singh bond over Amritsari roots

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Comedian-actor-producer Kapil Sharma met former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and bonded over their Amritsari roots.

Kapil on Tuesday tweeted a photograph of himself along with Singh and his wife Gursharan Kaur.

"Thank you respected Manmohan Singhji for the warmth, hospitality and a heart-to-heart conversation about our Amritsari roots, especially about our college and food," the comedian captioned the image.

"Was an honour meeting such a humble and simple statesman like you, and receiving blessings from ma'am," he added.

On the work front, Kapil is currently hosting the "The Kapil Sharma Show" after a brief break.

He recently hosted his wedding reception in Delhi.

--IANS

dc/rb/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, February 05 2019. 16:54 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements