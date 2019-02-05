Kapil Sharma, Manmohan Singh bond over Amritsari roots

Comedian-actor-producer met former Singh and bonded over their Amritsari roots.

on Tuesday tweeted a photograph of himself along with Singh and his wife

"Thank you respected Singhji for the warmth, hospitality and a heart-to-heart conversation about our Amritsari roots, especially about our college and food," the captioned the image.

"Was an honour meeting such a humble and simple statesman like you, and receiving blessings from ma'am," he added.

On the work front, is currently hosting the "The Kapil Show" after a brief break.

He recently hosted his wedding reception in

--IANS

dc/rb/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)