Cooper terrified about Oscar performance

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced last week that and will perform their Oscar-nominated song "Shallow" from movie "A Star Is Born", Cooper's directorial debut. In the film he plays a famous and she a rising star.

When asked about his performance with Gaga, said: "I'm sure I'll be terrified," eonline.com quoted Cooper as saying.

"I just had to like, Zen out and just pray that I wouldn't ruin her show. Because, think about it, she just crushed it or two hours..and I thought, 'Please let me just be on pitch'," he added.

Cooper and Gaga are nominated for for their roles in "A Star Is Born", which has been nominated for the Best Picture. Cooper was not nominated in the directing category.

will be held on February 24. It will be telecast in on Star Movies.

