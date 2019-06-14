Karnataka doctors join nationwide strike, OPDs shut

About 15,000 doctors and nurses in private hospitals across on Friday joined the nationwide strike being staged to protest the alleged assault on their junior colleagues at College in Kolkata, an said.

"All private doctors, including paramedics and nurses are on a day-long strike in support of our colleagues in Kolkata who were assaulted by the relatives of a patient who died in their hospital on June 10. Out-patient departments (OPDs) in private hospitals and homes are closed," Indian Medical Association's (IMA) told IANS here.

"Doctors and nurses in state-run hospitals, who are IMA members, are participating in the strike to protest the high-handedness of the government," said Veeranna.

"There is no protection to our fraternity from violent attacks or assaults by relatives and friends of patients," lamented Veeranna.

The doctors and the medical staff on duty in private hospitals and homes were also seen sporting black bands on their arms and aprons to express solidarity with their counterparts in Kolkata hospitals. Several male doctors on duty were seen sporting helmets while attending to in-patients.

About 5,000 doctors, nurses and other medical staff also staged a demonstration at the IMA ( chapter) office in the city's southwest suburb.

