Karunanidhi true leader of Tamil people: Rahul

-
ALSO READ
In first polls sans Karunanidhi and Jayalalithaa, battle of legacy in Tamil Nadu
'DMK alliance with Cong contradictory to Karunanidhi's stand'
Tamil Nadu should not be ruled from Nagpur: Rahul
Karunanidhi was kept under 'house arrest' for 2 yrs: TN CM
M K Stalin terms BJP-AIADMK an inefficient alliance
-
Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday paid tributes to late DMK leader M. Karunanidhi on his 95th birth anniversary and said he was a true leader of the Tamil people.
"Remembering Kalaignar Karunanidhi on his birth anniversary. A true leader of the glorious Tamil people, whose memory will never fade away," Gandhi tweeted.
Karunanidhi died in August last year at age 94.
--IANS
aks/mr
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU