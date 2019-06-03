JUST IN
Business Standard

Karunanidhi true leader of Tamil people: Rahul

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday paid tributes to late DMK leader M. Karunanidhi on his 95th birth anniversary and said he was a true leader of the Tamil people.

"Remembering Kalaignar Karunanidhi on his birth anniversary. A true leader of the glorious Tamil people, whose memory will never fade away," Gandhi tweeted.

Karunanidhi died in August last year at age 94.

