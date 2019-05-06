Kashmiri student missing from Noida in Pakistani jail: Family

A Kashmiri student who went missing nearly five months back from a university in in is languishing in a Pakistani jail, his family said on Monday.

Syed Wahid, 23, went missing on December 12 from a private university in

Syed's father has told police that he recently received a call from and an inmate released from the jail informed him that his son was lodged in the jail.

Police sources here said they were verifying the veracity of the claim.

The family belonging to north had lodged a complaint with the police in

--IANS

sq/mr

